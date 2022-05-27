Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

