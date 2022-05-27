Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

