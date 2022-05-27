QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $3,579,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03.

QS opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

