QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.79. 18,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,126,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,026 shares of company stock worth $13,006,831. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after acquiring an additional 173,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,452,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

