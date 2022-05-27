Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($126,719.66). Also, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($24,631.94).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

