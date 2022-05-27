Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,255.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,791. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,503.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,694.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

