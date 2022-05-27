Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 55,190 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2,759.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises approximately 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $8.81 on Friday, reaching $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,347. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

