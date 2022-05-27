Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $12.47 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,489,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

NYSE YMM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 4,533,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,482. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.