Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 1,169,928 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 2,136,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,244. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

