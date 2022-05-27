Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$2.20 at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
