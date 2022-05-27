Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 278,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Quotient by 2,574.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 255,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

