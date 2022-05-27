Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
