Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

RXT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

