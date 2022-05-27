Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
RXT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.