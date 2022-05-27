Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.39% of Monterey Bio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

MTRY stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

