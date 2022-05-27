Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APXIU. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

APXIU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 49,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

