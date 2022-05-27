Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENCPU. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energem during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000.
Shares of Energem stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energem (ENCPU)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.