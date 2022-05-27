Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,617 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,368,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 7,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

