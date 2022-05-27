Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,418,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFACU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

