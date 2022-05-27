Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 212,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,089,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,325,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000.

BRKHU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 4,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,428. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

