Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXCOU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,561,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

