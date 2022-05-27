Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

DAOOU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.