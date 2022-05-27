Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.22% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

FRLA remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.