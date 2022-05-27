Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.07.

NYSE:RL opened at $98.41 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

