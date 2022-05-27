Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

REAL stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

