Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on O. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of O opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

