Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

