Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Reed’s stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

