Refereum Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

