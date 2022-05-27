Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Down 1.5%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.43. 11,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,605.00 target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

