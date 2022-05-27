Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($34.89).

RNO stock opened at €25.31 ($26.93) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.46. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

