Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Insider Robert B. Aarnes Sells 65,500 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REZI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 369,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

