Resonate Capital LLC Invests $7.31 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. Smartsheet accounts for about 6.4% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resonate Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 32,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

