Resonate Capital LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Coursera comprises approximately 1.9% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

