Resonate Capital LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Akoustis Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resonate Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Akoustis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 30,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,477. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

