Resonate Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 113,673 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,027,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,776,027. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.