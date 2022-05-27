Reviewing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84

Broadcom has a consensus target price of $681.96, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 7.06 $4.83 million $0.00 -431,000.00 Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.19 $6.74 billion $17.54 31.39

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39% Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09%

Summary

Broadcom beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

