REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.
Shares of REX stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
