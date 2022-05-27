REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of REX stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.