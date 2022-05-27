REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

