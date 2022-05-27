Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNMBY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($122.34) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 1,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.