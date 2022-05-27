RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,772. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

