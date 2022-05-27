Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 31.08 and last traded at 30.87. 121,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,383,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 35.91 and its 200 day moving average is 67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

