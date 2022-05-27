Robert W. Baird Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

