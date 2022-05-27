Robert W. Baird Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.23.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.