Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)
