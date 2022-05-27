Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

