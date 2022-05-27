Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,337 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

WYNN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

