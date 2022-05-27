Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,471,000 after purchasing an additional 160,871 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,431,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,987,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

