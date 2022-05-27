Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

BAR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

