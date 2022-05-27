Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

