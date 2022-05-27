Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,367 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.