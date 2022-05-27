Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 21,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,525. The firm has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

