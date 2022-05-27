Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.