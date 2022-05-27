Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. 1,472,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,077. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 115.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

